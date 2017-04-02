NEWS

14-year-old arrested in Facebook Live sexual assault of 15-year-old girl, police say

CHICAGO, Illinois --
An arrest was made in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl which was streamed on Facebook Live, Chicago police said Saturday night.

A press conference will be held 11 a.m. Sunday at police headquarters.

The offender is a 14-year-old boy, police said. He faces felony aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography, and dissemination of child pornography.

Police said more arrests will be made as four or five boys were involved.

The incident occurred March 19. The girl's mother went to police after the girl had been missing for a day.

The Facebook Live video was viewed by at least 40 people. None of them called 911, police said.

The 15-year-old girl, a freshman at Lane Tech High School, has also received online harassment.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmissing girlfacebook liveassaultsexual assaultLawndaleChicago
Load Comments
Related
Police investigating harassment against Facebook Live sexual assault victim
Facebook Live sex assault victim getting threats, mother says
Missing girl, 15, assaulted on Facebook Live, police say
Mother says she saw missing daughter assaulted on Facebook Live
NEWS
Locals better the community through 'Good Deeds Day'
Roads close for annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon
Officials: Clayton kayaker 'didn't know he was missing'
15-year-old arrested in death of teen found near school
More News
Top Stories
Officials: Clayton kayaker 'didn't know he was missing'
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
2 injured in head-on crash near Lillington
Wilson police investigate fatal shooting
Locals better the community through 'Good Deeds Day'
15-year-old arrested in death of teen found near school
UNC defeats Oregon, headed to national championship
Show More
Bed Bath & Beyond: We still carry Ivanka Trump-branded items
Vigil held for slain Fayetteville children
1 killed, 1 injured in early morning crash in Durham
NC girl correctly picks Final Four
NC students attend workshop to curb bullying
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
PHOTOS: UNC takes on Oregon in Final Four
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
More Photos