14-year-old boy shot in Raleigh, suspect at large

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The Raleigh Police Department is searching for the person accused of shooting a 14-year-old boy in a Raleigh neighborhood.
According to authorities, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Fox Hollow Drive.
Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to the scene after a witness reported a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found that the teen had been shot.
The victim was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information about the suspect.