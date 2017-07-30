14-year-old boy shot in Raleigh, suspect at large

The Raleigh Police Department is searching for the person accused of shooting a 14-year-old boy in a Raleigh neighborhood.According to authorities, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Fox Hollow Drive.Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to the scene after a witness reported a shooting.When officers arrived, they found that the teen had been shot.The victim was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.Police have not released any information about the suspect.