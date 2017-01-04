NEWS

14-year-old boy shot to death in North Carolina

(Shutterstock file photo)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
Police in North Carolina are looking for two men wanted in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told local news outlets that Anthony Frazier died at Carolinas Medical Center on Tuesday. Frazier was the son of a Kannapolis police officer.

Police said the teen was visiting family members in Charlotte when he was shot.

No arrests have been made. Police say they are looking for two men in their late teens to early 20s.

Police have not released a possible motive in the shooting.

Kannapolis City Schools spokeswoman Ellen Boyd says counselors will be at the teen's school Wednesday to help students and staff dealing with his death.
