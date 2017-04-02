NEWS

14-year-old arrested in Facebook Live sexual assault of 15-year-old girl, warrant issued for second suspect

CHICAGO, Illinois --
An arrest was made in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl which was streamed on Facebook Live, Chicago police said Saturday night.

The offender is a 14-year-old boy, police said. He faces felony aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography, and dissemination of child pornography.

At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said an arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect, a 15-year-old, and that more arrests will be made as four or five boys were involved.

The incident occurred March 19. The girl's mother went to police after the girl had been missing for a day.

Superintended Johnson said he was at the 10th District Police Station while the victim's mother was filing a report and showed him screenshots of the video. Johnson then referred the case to 10th District detectives.

The Facebook Live video was viewed by at least 40 people. None of them called 911, police said.

Police said Sunday that they have worked with Facebook and obtained social media search warrants, which they have used to identify two suspects. Police said the victim is traumatized and having trouble talking about the assault, but Supt. Johnson praised her for her courage in working with police. Police said she knew one of the victims and was lured tot he residence where the sexual assault took place.

The 15-year-old girl, a freshman at Lane Tech High School, has also received online harassment.

Related Topics:
newsmissing girlfacebook liveassaultsexual assaultLawndaleChicago
Load Comments
Related
Police investigating harassment against Facebook Live sexual assault victim
Facebook Live sex assault victim getting threats, mother says
Missing girl, 15, assaulted on Facebook Live, police say
Mother says she saw missing daughter assaulted on Facebook Live
NEWS
Man found dead inside 'hoarder house' in Chester
Missing teen's family attorney calls new footage of ex-teacher, student 'a very scary image'
UN envoy Nikki Haley says 'there's no love' in US relationship with Russia
Sen. McCain calls Michael Flynn's request for immunity 'unusual'
Schiff: Trump's calling news 'fake' should set off 'alarm bells'
More News
Top Stories
Schiff: Trump's calling news 'fake' should set off 'alarm bells'
Ohio mother overdoses in Chuck E. Cheese bathroom
Man found dead inside 'hoarder house' in Chester
2 injured in head-on crash near Lillington
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
HB2 compromise angers Democratic gov's allies
Wilson police investigate fatal shooting
Show More
Officials: Clayton kayaker 'didn't know he was missing'
15-year-old arrested in death of teen found near school
Locals better the community through 'Good Deeds Day'
UNC defeats Oregon, headed to national championship
Bed Bath & Beyond: We still carry Ivanka Trump-branded items
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
PHOTOS: UNC takes on Oregon in Final Four
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
More Photos