14-year-old shot in Durham

Durham police are investigating after a 14-year-old male was shot Monday morning.Police said it happened at the intersection of E. Pettigrew Street and S. Plum Street. They found the teen just after 11 a.m. at a nearby BP gas station at 308 S. Alston Avenue.He had a gunshot wound to his hip, officers said.The teen was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.No word yet on any suspects.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.