NEWS

14-year-old shot in Durham

Emergency crews responded to the Family Fare on S Alston Ave in Durham (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after a 14-year-old male was shot Monday morning.

Police said it happened at the intersection of E. Pettigrew Street and S. Plum Street. They found the teen just after 11 a.m. at a nearby BP gas station at 308 S. Alston Avenue.

He had a gunshot wound to his hip, officers said.

The teen was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

No word yet on any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Related Topics:
newsshootingDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
American Injured in Turkey Nightclub Calls Attack 'a Massive Tragedy'
ISIS Claims Istanbul Nightclub Attack That Killed 39
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Conn. Concert
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
More News
Top Stories
Duke's Coach K to have back surgery, could miss 4 weeks
Roy Cooper sworn in as North Carolina governor
Triangle Expressway toll rates rise in the New Year
Man shot early Monday in Fayetteville
Roof his own lawyer as sentencing begins in slayings
Twins born in different years
Pay to rise for many as 19 states increase minimum wage
Show More
Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot
Thousands greet New Year with North Carolina ocean plunge
1 killed in Moore County crash; 1 airlifted to hospital
Firetruck overturns on way to fatal crash in Person County
Week of Peace aimed at curbing Durham violence
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
More Photos