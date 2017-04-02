TEEN KILLED

15-year-old arrested in death of teen found near North Carolnia elementary school

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to the death of another teenager whose body was found near a North Carolina elementary school baseball field.

Local media outlets report the teen was arrested Friday. His name will not be released due to his age.

Authorities said 18-year-old Tyshaud Nikese Brown was found dead of a gunshot wound on March 22 behind Allenbrook Elementary School in Charlotte. Police said the death was not associated with the school.

The 15-year-old has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Brown's mother said he left the house the night before his body was found and never returned. She reported him missing the next day.

