15-year-old charged in Kinston double homicide

KINSTON, North Carolina --Kinston Police have charged a 15-year-old male with murdering two men on Wednesday, according to WCTI.
The Kinston Police Department said the teen had been arrested in Goldsboro Thursday and charged with the murders of Donald Girtley Jr., 18, of Goldsboro, and Demone Nesbitt, 23, of Kinston.
The shootings happened Wednesday at a housing complex on Mitchell Wooten Court shortly before noon.
The suspect's name has not been released because he is a minor.
Kinston Police Chief Alonzo Jaynes said the shooting was not random, though one of the two victims appeared not to be the target.
"He just happened to be outside," Jaynes said.
Authorities are looking into the possibility that the murders could be tied to a string of shootings that occurred in the Goldsboro area over Memorial Day weekend. The investigation is ongoing.
