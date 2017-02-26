NEWS

15-year-old shot when masked men storm Garner home

(Shutterstock)

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 15-year-old girl was shot when three men entered a Garner apartment and opened fire early Sunday morning.

Garner police said it happened in the 200 block of Westcroft Drive shortly after midnight.

According to witnesses, several people were inside the apartment when three unknown men entered the apartment with their faces covered.

They opened fire and 15-year-old Briana Solomon-Sides, of Raleigh, was shot one time.

Sides was taken to WakeMed; officials said her condition is stable.

Garner Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Garner Police Department at 919.772.8810 or our Crimetips line at 919.890.7318 or e-mail at GPDtips@garnernc.gov.
Related Topics:
newsshootinghome invasioninvestigationGarner
