HOPE MILLS, North Carolina --Authorities say a teenage girl has been accused of stabbing and throwing bleach on the face of another teenage girl.
The Fayetteville Observer reports a 16-year-old was arrested Saturday and charged with attacking 17-year-old Malaysia Bingham.
The teen's arrest warrant states she waited for Bingham to arrive at the park and then stabbed her before throwing a container of bleach at her face. Bingham suffered a 9-inch stab wound across her chest from the knife.
Bingham was taken to the hospital, but her condition hasn't been released.
The teen has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor simple assault, and released into the custody of an adult. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.
