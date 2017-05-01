  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NEWS

Hope Mills 16-year-old accused of stabbing, throwing bleach at teen

Hope Mills police

HOPE MILLS, North Carolina --
Authorities say a teenage girl has been accused of stabbing and throwing bleach on the face of another teenage girl.

The Fayetteville Observer reports a 16-year-old was arrested Saturday and charged with attacking 17-year-old Malaysia Bingham.

The teen's arrest warrant states she waited for Bingham to arrive at the park and then stabbed her before throwing a container of bleach at her face. Bingham suffered a 9-inch stab wound across her chest from the knife.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Bingham was taken to the hospital, but her condition hasn't been released.

The teen has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor simple assault, and released into the custody of an adult. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsstabbingHope Mills
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House 'looked at' changing libel laws
20-year-old drowns at Jordan Lake, authorities say
1 killed, 7 injured in San Diego shooting
Woman killed in Durham motorcycle crash identified
Man accused of trying to record people in bookstore bathroom
More News
Top Stories
NC DMV will now produce 'REAL IDs'
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
Woman killed in Durham motorcycle crash identified
NC State police looking for suspect who grabbed woman
Report reveals hidden horror of sex assaults in schools
Man, woman shot outside Raleigh apartment
Man accused of trying to record people in bookstore bathroom
Show More
Corps to release more water from Falls Lake
1 killed, 7 injured in San Diego shooting
Bumpy evening ahead! Risk of severe weather today
Raleigh restaurant sings "F the Police," officers say
Man shot in Johnston County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
More Photos