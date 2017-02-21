  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face
16-year-old charged after 'unintended victim' shot to death in Roxboro

Richard Ronta Jackson Jr. surrenders to police (image courtesy Roxboro Police Department)

ROXBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police have charged a 16-year-old with first-degree murder in Roxboro after a shooting in which Police Chief David L. Hess says he believes the man who died Monday evening was an unintended victim.

"The tragic loss of life tonight has forever impacted two families. Our thoughts and prayers go out to both families dealing with this senseless act," said Hess.

According to police, 20-year-old Cornell Torian was at Longhurst Park Monday around 5:30 p.m. when two people began arguing.

Cornell Torian


During that argument police believe shots were fired and Torian was hit.

"About four shots. It was a pause, then I heard about four or five more," said Cheryl Helsel, who lives nearby.

Richard Ronta Jackson Jr., 16, of Leasburg turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking with ABC11 Tuesday, Torian's mother said she is heartbroken.

"You know, he just didn't deserve to die. He had a baby on the way, you know? He didn't deserve to die," said Becky Brooklyn.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roxboro Police Department at (336) 599 8345.

"Everybody that has something to do with it, everybody that was there, go to the police station, please," said Brooklyn.

Jackson is being held without bond.

