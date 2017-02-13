18-year-old killed in Person County crash

ROXBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --The North Carolina Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old was killed in a crash Sunday evening and then the boyfriend of the man's mother was critically hurt in a second crash.
The first crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Allen's Chapel Church Road which is about half way between Roxboro and the Virginia state line.
Troopers said 18-year-old Demari Leo Daye was thrown from an overturned vehicle and was declared dead at the scene.
Then just before 8 p.m. there was a second crash in the 500 block of Woodsdale Road.
Troopers said 40-year-old Jeremy Taylor lost control in a curve and a vehicle coming the other way hit the driver's side door. Taylor was rushed to Duke University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
The Highway Patrol said speed was a factor in the second crash. Both wrecks remain under investigation.