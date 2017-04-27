2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan

Two U.S. military service members were killed in action and a third was wounded Wednesday night in an anti-ISIS operation in Achin District of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, according to Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis.Their identities, service, and unit affiliations are being withheld pending next of kin notification.It's the same district in Afghanistan where an American soldier was killed earlier this month and where the massive ordnance air blast (MOAB) bomb was dropped on April 14.The Pentagon said the soldiers were hit when they came under attack during a raid against insurgents with Afghan National Defense and Security Forces."The fight against ISIS-K is important for the world, but sadly, it is not without sacrifice," said General John W. Nicholson, Commander, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan. On behalf of all U.S. Forces and our coalition partners, I offer our deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and fellow service members of our fallen comrades."