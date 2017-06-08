2 arrested in phone scam, ID theft ring in Fuquay-Varina

Suspects strike again in the latest crime spree making rounds across the Triangle. This time, the crimes targeted a Fuquay-Varina community.The town's police department, with the assistance of Cary police and the US Secret Service, arrested 23-year-old Michael Kwaku Bosompemh and 24-year-old Marie Lahai Kamara. Both are residents of Woodbridge, Va.According to police, the pair would obtain stolen IDs and place orders through Sprint for Samsung S8 cell phones, totaling over $46,000.The Wednesday arrests come as a delivery was made to the 1600 block of Maizefield Lane in Fuquay-Varina. Police say after a package of cell phones was delivered to an address to a person who did not live at the home, they found Bosompemh waiting in a car at the intersection of Maizefield and Trefoil.In arecently, suspects in that case would wait for a delivery to be confirmed and then take the package from the victim's front porch."Obviously it's kind of creepy," said Diane Knesovich, who lives on Maizefield Lane. "We have a nice group of neighbors here. And if they saw something, they probably would have said something."After arresting Bosompemh, police were able to identify Kamara and took her into custody. Both were booked into the Wake County Detention Center and had a Thursday morning court appearance. They are currently behind bars on a $1.5 million bond.According to police, the crime ring dates to early April - where more than $100,000 in fraudulent orders using stolen identities has been placed.