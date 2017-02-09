NEWS

2 charged in 20-year-old Raleigh murder

Shamel Keyon Weiner (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department says it has solved a 20-year-old murder case.

In May, 1997, 21-year-old Kareem Augustus Jones was shot and killed during a home-invasion robbery in the 1500 block of Varsity Drive.

Now, detectives have charged Shamel Keyon Weiner and Lee Demetrius Speller, both 39, with murder in the case.

Weiner was being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond. Speller is awaiting extradition from Los Angeles, California, where no booking photo was available.

The Raleigh Police Department says it has about 90 unsolved murders going back to the 1960s. While it does not have a dedicated cold case unit, the department said detectives are still routinely assigned to the cases to try to solve them.

