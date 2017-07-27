NEWS

2 charged in break-in, damage at Raleigh Galaxy Fun Park amusement arcade

Carl Daniel Daisa and Rayshawn Dontez Bennett (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department has made two arrests in Monday's break-in at the Galaxy Fun Park.

The locally owned laser tag and entertainment business at 14460 Falls of Neuse Road shared surveillance video of the burglary with ABC11 after it happened.

Galaxy Fun Park smash and grab


In it, you see two people run in after smashing through a glass door.

The thieves made off with two cash drawers that were empty, so they got nothing. They did cause about $500 worth of damage.

Now, Carl Daniel Dais, 17, and Rayshawn Dontez Bennett, 18, are charged with breaking and entering and larceny.
Related Topics:
newsbreak-invandalismburglaryRaleigh
