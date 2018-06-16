2 deputies shot dead when inmate overpowered them near courthouse

Two sheriff's deputies were fatally shot when an inmate overpowered them near a Kansas courthouse on Friday, officials said.The deadly altercation took place about 11:30 a.m. when the two Wyandotte County sheriff's deputies in Kansas City pulled into the parking lot and were readying to transport inmates to court, said Kelli Bailiff of the sheriff's office.It's very possible the deputies were attacked with their own guns, Bailiff said.Deputy Patrick Rohrer, 35, was taken to a hospital where he later died, Kansas City police said.Deputy Theresa King, 44, was rushed to University of Kansas Medical Center in critical condition. She was pronounced dead about 12 hours later, just after midnight on Saturday.A suspect was also shot and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Kansas City police officer Zac Blair said.Authorities aren't looking for any other suspects, Blair added.There is surveillance video of the scene, Blair added.