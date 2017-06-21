NEWS

2 more arrested in Rocky Mount hotel shooting

Daquan Foster and Demetrius Archibald were arrested Wednesday (Credit: Rocky Mount Police Department )

ROCKY MOUNT (WTVD) --
Five people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Executive Inn.

On Saturday morning, Rocky Mount police found 19-year-old Steven Maurice Lloyd dead at the Executive Inn located in the 1000 block of North Wesleyan Boulevard.

On Wednesday, police arrested two more people in connection with this case.

Police arrested 19-year-old Daquan Foster and charged him with first-degree murder.

Demetrius Archibald, 32, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder.

Both were booked into the Nash County Jail under no bond.

Their arrests come two days after police arrested and charged three other people.

Kahdeem Hinnant, Tanesha Hardy, and Garrett Jovante Batchelor (from left to right)


The Rocky Mount Police Department urges anyone with any information on this case to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.
