2 people fall more than 30 feet from derailed roller coaster

LOUISE SIMPSON
Two people fell about 34 feet after a roller coaster derailed in Daytona Beach, Florida, authorities said.

Around 8:30 p.m. local time, three cars on a rollercoaster at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk came off their tracks, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Riders dangled from the cars, waiting for firefighters, who ended up rescuing 10 people, Sasha Staton, the fire department's public information officer, said at a press conference.

Six of the 10 who were rescued were taken to a hospital. The two who fell were more seriously injured. Their conditions weren't known as of late Thursday.

Firefighters used ladders and rescue equipment to save passengers in the front of a derailed car and deployed a tower truck to rescue dangling passengers from the back two cars.
