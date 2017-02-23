NEWS

2 people in serious condition after shooting in Durham

Durham police are investigating after two gunshot victims drove to a convenience store for help.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday morning.

Apparently, the two shooting victims drove to a convenience store parking lot in the 3700 block of Fayetteville Street near Cook Road from another location. The area is across the street from Hillside High School.

Hillside High and Pearson Elementary were on "lock out," for about 30 minutes, preventing access from the outside, but school remained in session.

It happened around 10:30 a.m.



Pictures from Chopper 11 showed police officers roped off an area in the convenience store parking lot with crime scene tape. A car was parked there with its doors open.

"Saw them pull out a victim. Looked like a gunshot wound to his face. He had blood all over the side his body. We pulled up here doing some work for Time Warner. And the car pulled in and the the police swarmed the area," said witness Jeffrey Reece.



The Toyota Camry that the victims were in has been towed from the convenience store. Durham Police have been combing through the blood-soaked car.

Two men were seen being loaded into ambulances. Both were conscious. Both victims are hospitalized in serious condition, ABC11 has learned. Police said the victims are in their late teens, but did not give exact ages.



The actual shooting reportedly happened in the 1300 block of Tralea Drive. Police said that two men apparently walked up and shot the people sitting in the car.

A neighbor there told ABC11 that she heard between five and six gunshots. A neighbor said one of the victims lives nearby.

"It was like back to back. Back to back as I stood in my kitchen," Reneka Rogers said. "There are a lot of small kids in this neighborhood. It's really unfortunate. It's really sad. I hope that they do make it through."

Police have not told ABC11 whether they have any suspects or a motive.

