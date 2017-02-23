2 people shot in Durham

Hillside High and Pearson Elementary are on "Lock Out" meaning no one is allowed access into the building. Class instruction not disrupted. pic.twitter.com/FsjkwjvLmv — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) February 23, 2017

The Durham Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday morning.Apparently, the two shooting victims drove to a convenience store parking lot in the 3700 block of Fayetteville Street near Cook Road from another location. The area is across the street from Hillside High School.It happened around 10:30 a.m.Pictures from Chopper 11 showed police officers roped off an area in the convenience store parking lot with crime scene tape. A car was parked there with its doors open."Saw them pull out a victim. Looked like a gunshot wound to his face. He had blood all over the side his body. We pulled up here doing some work for Time Warner. And the car pulled in and the the police swarmed the area," said witness Jeffrey Reece.Two men were seen being loaded into ambulances. Both were conscious.The actual shooting reportedly happened on Tralea Drive.