ZEBULON, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Johnston County Sheriff's Office has charged two Raleigh men with the murder of a convenience store clerk in October.
The sheriff's office received a panic alarm notification at the Shop N Go convenience store in the 13000 block of NC Hwy 39 North near Zebulon around 11 p.m. October 27.
Deputies arrived to find the store clerk and another employee had been shot. The store clerk, 29-year-old Al Shami Esmail, died at the scene.
Now, deputies have charged 28-year-old Darius Dontae McCalston and 23-year-old Omari Alexander Smith with first-degree murder, robbery, and aggravated assault.
Grecia Montes, 20, is charged as an accessory after the fact.
McCalston was already in jail. He faces charges in another shooting at an apartment complex in Raleigh November 13.
