Two Syrian families who landed at Philadelphia International Airport Saturday morning were put on a flight back home, according to a family member from Allentown.Joseph Assali of Allentown said after several years of being vetted, family members from Syria were cleared to enter the United States. The family had finally raised enough money to fly to America.Around 7:45 a.m., Assali says his family members was stopped from entering into Customs, and was told they must board a flight back to Qatar or be detained. The family had endured an 18-hour flight and chose to return home.In the wake of President Trump's order to ban certain people from entering the country , at some of the nation's busiest airports , immigrants, travelers, and refugees from a list of countries are being detained - and in some cases, are being told to go back to where they came from.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney released the following statement:We reached out to Philadelphia International Airport for comment, but have not heard back at this time.