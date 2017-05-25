  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: NOAA releases annual hurricane forecast
NEWS

2-year-old child dies after being pulled from Cumberland County swimming pool

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigates.

HOPE MILLS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a 2-year-old's death after the child was pulled from a swimming pool behind a family home Thursday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the 800 block of Alexwood Drive, off Elk Road in Hope Mills.

Authorities told ABC11 that the toddler had fallen into an above-ground pool that was attached to the house by a deck.

They said the child's father was doing CPR when deputies arrived. Deputies then started doing CPR until EMS arrived.

The child was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where the child later died.


