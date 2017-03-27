2-year-old Moore County child hospitalized after bite from family dog

A 2-year-old Moore County boy was taken to the hospital after he was bitten by the family dog Monday.It happened about 6:30 p.m. on Oakland Lane in Jackson Springs in the West End area.The Moore County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 the boy grabbed the dog by the face and the dog responded by biting the toddler in the face.The wound is not considered to be serious, the sheriff's office said, but because there was bleeding, the child was taken to Moore Regional Hospital as a precaution.Sheriff's deputies have caught the dog in question.The dog is a Labrador mix, the sheriff's office said.The pet will be quarantined for a minimum of 10 days, then will be evaluated for shots and temperament.