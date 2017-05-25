NEWS

2-year-old child who drowned in Cumberland County got out through doggie door

2-year-old child dies after being pulled from swimming pool at a home in Hope Mills

HOPE MILLS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a 2-year-old's death after the child was pulled from a swimming pool behind a family home Thursday morning.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Alexwood Drive, off Elk Road in Hope Mills.

Authorities told ABC11 that Jacob Hoagland got outside through a doggie door and fell into an above-ground pool that was attached to the house by a deck.

They said the child's father was doing CPR when deputies arrived. Deputies then started doing CPR until EMS arrived.

The child was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.


