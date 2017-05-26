NEWS

2 young children found dead in hot car in Texas

(Shutterstock file photo)

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (WTVD) --
Two children died Friday after they were found locked inside a hot car in Texas.

Parker County Sheriff's investigators were called to an address west of Lake Weatherford, where the two young children were found unresponsive by their mother in the car.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m., when the temperatures had reached approximately 96 degrees.

The children were identified as a 2-year-old girl and a 16-month-old boy.

The mother reported both of the children "took off" and she searched unsuccessfully for them until she found them locked inside a small four-door vehicle on the property.

The mother told deputies the children had entered the vehicle and locked themselves inside.

The mother reportedly broke a window of the car to free the unresponsive children.

EMS workers came to the scene, but the sheriff said the children were pronounced dead at 4:33 p.m.

"This case is in the early stages of the investigation," Fowler said. "Any comment regarding this case at this time, would be an assumption, until all of the facts are gathered."

Fowler said the call was "especially heartbreaking."

Lake Weatherford is west of the Dallas/Fort Worth area.


