Man accused of peeping up skirts at Raleigh festival

By
RAL:EIGH (WTVD) --
UPDATE: The charge has been expunged from his record.

______

The Wake County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with taking secret pictures up women's skirts at the Got to Be NC Festival at the N.C. State Fairgrounds property this weekend.

Investigators say there were eight victims total, but they've only identified two so far.

A man at the event said he saw 26-year-old Matthew Keller take pictures of two women and he and a friend grabbed Keller and held him until deputies arrived.

The women are 24 and 27-years-old.

Keller is charged with eight counts of secret peeping.

However, this isn't the only arrest that Raleigh police have made in connection to upskirting.

READ MORE: MAN CHARGED WITH PEEPING AT RALEIGH SEARS STORE

He made his first appearance in a Raleigh courtroom Monday and is free on a $50,000 bond.

