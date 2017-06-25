NEWS

22-year-old dies after falling from North Carolina waterfall

A waterfall is seen in Marin County, Calif. on Monday, March 14, 2016. (KGO-TV)

OLD FORT, North Carolina --
A young man has died after a falling about 70 feet from a waterfall near Catawba Falls in McDowell County on Saturday.

Friends and a former employer confirm to WLOS that Adam Music, 22, died Saturday evening, leaving behind a nearly 1-year-old son.

Rescue crews extricated Music from Upper Catawba Falls around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was transported to Mission Hospital aboard MAMA, where he died later that evening.

"He was a genuine guy," said Don McMinn, a friend of Music's. "Always had a smile on his face. You couldn't bring him down."
