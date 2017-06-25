OLD FORT, North Carolina --A young man has died after a falling about 70 feet from a waterfall near Catawba Falls in McDowell County on Saturday.
Friends and a former employer confirm to WLOS that Adam Music, 22, died Saturday evening, leaving behind a nearly 1-year-old son.
Rescue crews extricated Music from Upper Catawba Falls around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was transported to Mission Hospital aboard MAMA, where he died later that evening.
"He was a genuine guy," said Don McMinn, a friend of Music's. "Always had a smile on his face. You couldn't bring him down."