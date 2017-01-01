NEWS

23 dead, 17 missing after Indonesian ferry catches fire

Rescuers search for victims from the wreckage of a ferry that caught fire off the coast of Jakarta after it was docked at Muara Angke Port in Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 (AP Photo/Rhana Ananda)

ALI KOTARUMALOS
JAKARTA, Indonesia --
At least 23 people were killed and 17 others were missing after a ferry caught fire Sunday off the coast of Indonesia's capital, officials said.

The vessel was carrying more than 230 people from Jakarta's port of Muara Angke to Tidung, a resort island in the Kepulauan Seribu chain, when it caught fire, officials said. Most of the passengers were Indonesians celebrating the New Year's holiday, according to local media reports.

Seply Madreta, an official from the local Disaster Mitigation Agency, said the fire gutted around half the ship. He said that about 22 injured victims were rushed to hospitals, and that 23 bodies had been recovered.

A search involving around 10 ships was underway to find those who were missing, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said in a statement.

Witnesses told MetroTV that the fire broke out about 15 minutes after the ship left Muara Angke.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Some passengers told local media that they first saw smoke coming from the ferry's engine.

TV footage showed people in the water with the ferry in flames in the background. A woman in the water can be heard screaming "Ya Allah! Ya Allah!" or "Oh God! Oh God!"

Another woman told the TV station that she and other passengers were rescued by a small boat.

Ferry accidents are common in Indonesia, the world's largest archipelagic nation, with more than 17,000 islands. Many accidents are blamed on lax regulation of boat services.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsferry accidentboat accidentfireu.s. & worldfire death
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Durham police cracking down on celebratory gunfire
Man shot in Durham during attempted robbery
Manhunt in Turkey after New Year's nightclub shooting
Raleigh starts new year with shooting on Capital Blvd
More News
Top Stories
Roy Cooper sworn in as North Carolina governor
Man shot in Durham during attempted robbery
Raleigh rings in New Year with Acorn Drop
Durham police cracking down on celebratory gunfire
Raleigh starts new year with shooting on Capital Blvd
Manhunt in Turkey after New Year's nightclub shooting
Silent March Through Downtown Chicago Marks City's Deadliest Year
Show More
Trooper fires gun in Wilson chase
16-year-old girl killed in Willow Spring car crash
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' has died
Santa is back on Facebook after proving his identity
Duke, UNC, and NC State all lose ACC openers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
More Photos