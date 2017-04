Fire officials said two dozen people are stuck on a roller coaster at Six Flag American in Bowie, Maryland, according to WJLA The 24 riders are upright on the stalled ride, The Joker's Jinx. Officials are currently working on a plan to get the riders down.Authorities have not said what caused the ride to stall. No injuries have been reported.In 2014, 24 riders got stuck on the same ride.