DIGITAL VIDEO PRODUCER (Posted - 2-22-18)
WTVD-TV, the ABC owned station located in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, is seeking a Multi-Platform Producer/Writer/Editor for the digital department.
We are looking for a creative genius who can write, shoot, produce and edit news videos, as well as create digital original content that keeps audiences engaged in our local news products.
The ideal candidate will be a team player with a strong understanding of local news branding, journalism, and digital marketing trends with at least 3 years of experience working in a newsroom.
In-depth knowledge of Final Cut Pro and Adobe Creative Suite as well as basic After Effects skills are necessary.
Extensive experience working alongside a large news staff to turn daily news stories into compelling content is necessary, as is the ability to work in fast-pasted, creative environment.
Our digital department is staffed 24/7, so all applicants must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed.
To be considered all interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 527830BR
Equal Opportunity Employer: Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
No Telephone Calls Please.
PART TIME DIGITAL ASSETS PRODUCER (Posted - 2-9-18)
WTVD ABC 11 in Raleigh-Durham has an opening for a part-time digital assets producer. This position supports the sale team and client base in developing digital assets and implementation of a variety of campaigns.
Define and execute social media strategies with a solid understanding of those platforms.
Understand HTML, CSS, Photoshop, FTP web design and landing pages.
Familiarization with various CMS applications.
Produce and design graphics for all digital products.
Experience in working across integrated projects in advertising and marketing; creation, delivery, metrics and POP.
Minimum one year digital experience required.
Company Overview
This position is with ABC Holding Company Inc. (WTVD-TV)
Please apply online at www.disneycareers.com and search for REQ ID 524914BR.
Equal Opportunity Employer--Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
NEWSROOM EDITOR/ ENG - SNG MEDIA COORDINATOR - PT (Posted - 2-6-18)
WTVD-TV, the ABC owned local TV and digital content provider in Raleigh-Durham, NC has an immediate opening for Newsroom Editor / ENG - SNG Media Coordinator. The ideal candidate is a quick learner with excellent skills using computer platforms such as Grass Valley Edius & Stratus, AP ENPS, Troll, Windows, Chrome/Firefox and others. You must be willing and able to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment while maintaining a high level of excellence with our on-line and over-the-air product. This key newsroom position requires attention to detail, excellent communications skills, a calm demeanor and an ability to trouble shoot under pressure and react accordingly. Candidates must apply on-line at: https://disneycareers.com.
Responsibilities include:
-Must have experience editing shows and be proficient in media ingest and management.
-Must be proficient with video and audio principles - overseeing quality control during all newscasts.
-Tuning in remote ENG/SNG live shots and feeds, routing of ENG sources.
-Facilitating broadband transmissions.
-Booking of satellite time, as well as coordinating satellite uplinks for other stations and/or ABC network shows.
-Serving as a liaison between the station and remote master control.
-Serving as news tech to balance and shade studio cameras, as well as control some remote cameras.
Company Overview
This position is with ABC Holding Company Inc. (WTVD-TV)
Please apply online at www.disneycareers.com and search for REQ ID 524263BR.
Equal Opportunity Employer--Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST - Req ID 520908BR (Posted - 1-25-18)
ABC 11-WTVD, the ABC owned station in Raleigh-Durham, NC is looking for a multimedia journalist who develops sources, enterprises stories, digs deeper and delivers news of value.
The successful candidate will be:
A strong writer.
An active live reporter.
A reporter who uncovers new information.
A team player who can evolve based on feedback and research.
Creative when it comes to telling stories and delivering live shots.
Imaginative when it comes to telling stories as a multimedia journalist.
Able to shoot and edit in the field.
A digital natural who posts story updates to social media platforms as they develop stories.
An innovator who can learn new technologies as they develop.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree preferred or 2-5 years of professional television newscast experience.
Company Overview
This position is with ABC Holding Company Inc. (WTVD-TV)
Please apply online at www.disneycareers.com and search for REQ ID 520908BR.
REQ ID 520908BR
Equal Opportunity Employer--Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
PART TIME GRAPHIC DESIGNER (Posted - 1-12-18)
JOB OVERVIEW:
ATTENTION GRAPHIC DESIGNERS. Ask yourself the following questions.
1. Can you run faster than a speeding train... or make it look as though you can with After Effects?
2. Can you lose your mind without losing your cool?
3. Can you develop a logo, while creating a print ad, while assisting a co-worker, while brainstorming for a promo, and still be able to tell a good joke?
If you answered "yes" to all of the previous questions then keep reading.
ABC11 Eyewitness News (WTVD), a Disney/ABC owned television station in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, has a need for a talented designer like yourself to join our team. However, talent alone only gets you so far. Along with having a dynamic portfolio, you must have drive, an eye for detail, and most importantly the ability to adapt. This part-time position will challenge you to find new ways to visually communicate various ideas and themes, all in the effort of promoting the ABC11 brand. Your ability to communicate effectively through use of typography, video, and composition is essential; along with your ability to thrive under pressure and meet daily deadlines.
The ideal candidate will have a flexible schedule, including nights and some weekends, and will work well in the collaborative, fast-paced news environment. This position will support ABC11 Eyewitness News for daily graphics on all platforms.
Technical requirements for this position are: expertise with Adobe After Effects, Photoshop, & Illustrator. Any experience with Flash and/or web development is a definite plus. Someone able to hit the ground running (three or more years of relative design experience) is ideal and will be heavily weighted. Your compensation will be based on experience.
If you think you've got what we're looking for, then apply online at www.disneycareers.com and upload your resume, design reel, and any references. Search for ReqID: 518708BR
No phone calls please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
PART TIME IT ASSISTANT (Posted 12-13-17)
This position will be responsible for supporting various Windows and Linux desktop and server platforms. The ideal candidate would have experience in a broadcast/cable environment with knowledge of automation systems and Windows based computer systems. Knowledge of automation and file based server technology is a plus.
A successful candidate will be required and actively encouraged to learn new desktop, server, and cloud technologies, and have the ability to work independently on a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays. Applicant must be open to new ideas, new technology, and new production methods and have a solid work ethic and a positive approach to a rapidly changing industry.
Company Overview:
This position is with ABC Holding Company Inc. (WTVD-TV)
REQ ID 510457BR
Please apply online at https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/durham/part-time-it-assistant/391/6445230.
Equal Opportunity Employer
PART TIME WEB PRODUCER (Posted 12-5-17)
ABC11-WTVD TV in Raleigh-Durham North Carolina is looking for a Web Producer to join our team of online journalists. Strong writing and editorial skills and the ability to multitask in a high pressure environment are a must.
Thorough knowledge and prior experience using major social media platforms to report news are also required. The Web Producer is responsible for publishing daily news and breaking news content to the station's digital platforms, as well as producing and editing video content.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Two plus (2+) years experience working in an online news organization.
Strong writing skills and knowledge of AP style. All applicants will be given timed writing tests.
Must have excellent computer skills and experience with all of the following: digital publishing content management systems; image software such as Photoshop; nonlinear editing such as Final Cut Pro, and basic HTML tags.
Bachelor's degree or equivalent preferred.
Candidates must clear a background check.
NOTE: This position requires working night, weekend and holiday shifts. Please do not apply if you're not able or willing to fulfill this requirement. Candidates must apply online at https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/durham/part-time-web-producer/391/6387625.
Company Overview
This position is with ABC Holding Company Inc. (WTVD-TV)
REQ ID 510456BR
Equal Opportunity Employer
ART DIRECTOR (Posted 12-5-17)
A rare opportunity to have your creativity everywhere in one of the best places to live, work, and play in America.
ABC11 (WTVD), the ABC/Disney owned station in Raleigh-Durham, NC, is seeking a highly motivated, creative individual with superb communication and organizational skills to join the Brand Strategy and Audience Development team as Art Director. The Art Director will lead a team of graphic designers in daily strategy and visual design concepts for a top local news brand.
Job responsibilities include:
Creative direction for the brand experience on all screens.
Leadership and cultivation of a talented creative team.
Strategic, research based, and data driven design to attract and retain audiences.
Graphic support for station initiatives and sales projects.
Studio set and graphic package design and management.
Multi-platform content and marketing for all audiences that ABC11 serves.
Applicant must have a passion for news and be service minded. Must be able to work in a quick action environment, meet tight deadlines, and foster a creative work atmosphere. Previous broadcast experience a must. With all the tools at your fingertips, if you can dream it, it can (probably) happen. Experience with Vertigo or Ross and 2D/3D animation preferred. Management experience is also desired.
Candidates must apply online at https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/durham/art-director/391/6388380.
Company Overview
This position is with ABC Holding Company Inc. (WTVD-TV)
REQ ID 510477BR
Equal Opportunity Employer
