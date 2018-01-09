The idea comes from foodlet.com's Charity Mathews.
What you'll need:
- Food coloring
- Chocolate cooking icing in a piping bag
- Baking pans
- Rolling pin
- Parchment sheets
- Your favorite sugar cookie recipe or store bought mix
- The force (just kidding ... kind of)
Here's a step-by-step guide to making your new holiday treat!
*Hint, directions are in the image captions*
Viewing this story on a mobile device and having problems viewing the gallery? Here's a mobile-friendly guide.
