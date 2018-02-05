  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Raleigh firefighter accused of forging prescriptions to traffic opiates

A Raleigh firefighter has been arrested after he allegedly forged a medical prescription in order to traffic opiates. (WTVD)

SELMA (WTVD) --
A Raleigh firefighter has been arrested after he allegedly forged a medical prescription in order to traffic opiates.

According to the arrest warrant, the incidents happened on Nov. 25 and Dec. 09 in Smithfield.

Authorities said Selma resident 31-year-old Charles Langston, a senior firefighter with the Raleigh Fire Department, was forging prescriptions signed by Dr. Stan Watson with Horizon Family Medicine in Four Oaks to obtain oxycodone.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

ABC11 reached out to Watson who said he does not know Langston and has never treated him, adding that this the first time someone has forged a prescription under his name.

ABC11 spoke with Langston's neighbor, who was aware of the arrest, and they said he is "getting help."

Langston was hired by the city of Raleigh in Sept. 2008; he is currently on suspension.

He faces two counts of trafficking opium or heroin and one count of obtaining a controlled substance by forgery/fraud.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
frauddrugsheroinopioidsSelma
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos