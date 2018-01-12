  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Durham woman competes on 'America's Next Top Model'

EMBED </>More Videos

Ivana West will be on America's Next Top Model.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Twenty-three year old Ivana West from Durham was recently chosen to appear on '"Americas Next Top Model."

Tyra Banks has described her as a girl who has "the mind of a genius and the hips of the sexiest woman you've ever seen."

West attended the NC School of Science and Math for a year then went back to public school, graduating valedictorian from Southern School of Engineering in Durham.

She later attended Hampton University on a full ride where she obtained a bachelor's degree in psychology. After graduating, she was named a winner of the prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship, an international award that paid for a year of study at Schwarzman College, Tsinghua University, in Beijing, China. She was two months away from earning a Master's degree in Global Affairs.

During her time in China, she submitted an audition video for "Americas Next Top Model," and Banks recognized her talent immediately.

West was selected for interviews, and eventually got to compete. However, if West wanted to stay in the competition, she had to put her degree on hold one month before her graduation.

"It was really hard because the scholarship was a three percent acceptance rate, and Michelle Obama had congratulated us because we were the first class of scholars to get that scholarship," she said. "I really wanted to find a way to do both."

Choosing between her degree and the competition wasn't an option for West, and her decision to stay in the competition was a hard one.

"America's Next Top Model" airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on VH1.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentdurham county newstelevisionentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses
Netflix binge badges getting mixed reaction
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video