  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Fayetteville, Johnston County residents see power outage during below freezing temperatures

The breath of a bundled-up pedestrian is silhouetted on a frigid day (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Crews are working to restore power to Fayetteville residents after a crash knocked out their power.

According to Fayetteville PWC's Facebook page, residents in the Cliffdale Road area are without power after a car hit a utility pole.

The outage started around 4:45 Monday morning.

Officials said the pole and lines are down and will need to be replaced.



Officials did not comment on how many residents are affected.

Since temperatures are expected to remain below freezing, residents are encouraged to bundle up or wait out the restoration at family or a friend's house.

RELATED: Cold start to 2018

Duke Energy is also working to restore power to more than 1,500 customers.

Officials said some of their equipment was damaged, causing the outage to occur.

Residents lost power around 3:30 a.m.; Duke hopes to have power restored to all residents by 1 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
power outageFayettevillefayetteville newswinter weathercoldFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos