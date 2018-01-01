  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Durham family displaced after New Year's Day house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials said the fire broke out before 7 Monday morning in the 1100 block of Rosedale Avenue.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
One Durham family is having a rough start to 2018 after their home caught fire.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officials said the fire broke out before 7 Monday morning in the 1100 block of Rosedale Avenue.

When crews with the Durham Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found fire billowing from the roof of the two-story building.

Three adults and three children were able to escape safely; however, the house was heavily damaged.

Crews said neighboring homes were only slightly damaged.

The family told ABC11 that they have lost everything in the fire and will have to start over. If you would like to help, donations can be made here.

The Red Cross has also stepped in to help the family.

The Durham Fire Department said Monday evening that the fire has been ruled accidental. It was related to an electric cooking appliance that was used on the deck.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
house firedurham county newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video