A 16-year-old boy is in custody after four people were found shot to death inside his family's home in Long Branch, New Jersey.The Monmouth County prosecutor's office said police made the discovery after a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Wall Street around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.Officers arrived to find the four victims had died of gunshot wounds.They were identified as the teen's father, 44-year-old Steven Kologi; his 42-year-old mother Linda Kologi; his 18-year-old sister Brittany Kologi; and 70-year-old family acquaintance Mary Shultz of Ocean Township.The prosecutor's office said it appears the teen used a semi-automatic rifle to kill his victims. The teen was taken into custody without incident.There was no immediate word on a motive for the killings.Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni said Monday the teenager is expected to face four counts of murder and other charges, the Associated Press reports.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Andrea Tozzi, of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (800) 533-7443, or Detective Michael Verdadiero of the Long Branch Police Department at (732) 222-1000.