  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Teen in custody after 4 found dead in Long Branch, New Jersey home

EMBED </>More Videos

4 people killed by family member in Long Branch, New Jersey, police say

LONG BRANCH, N.J. --
A 16-year-old boy is in custody after four people were found shot to death inside his family's home in Long Branch, New Jersey.

The Monmouth County prosecutor's office said police made the discovery after a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Wall Street around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived to find the four victims had died of gunshot wounds.

They were identified as the teen's father, 44-year-old Steven Kologi; his 42-year-old mother Linda Kologi; his 18-year-old sister Brittany Kologi; and 70-year-old family acquaintance Mary Shultz of Ocean Township.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The prosecutor's office said it appears the teen used a semi-automatic rifle to kill his victims. The teen was taken into custody without incident.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the killings.

Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni said Monday the teenager is expected to face four counts of murder and other charges, the Associated Press reports.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Andrea Tozzi, of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (800) 533-7443, or Detective Michael Verdadiero of the Long Branch Police Department at (732) 222-1000.

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsshootingmurderLong Branch
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video