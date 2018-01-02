  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Officials investigating after Duplin County church catches fire

EMBED </>More Videos

The fire broke out before 8 a.m. at Rose Hill United Methodist Church, located at 314 East Church Street, in Rose Hill.

By
ROSE HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating but don't suspect foul play after a Duplin County church caught fire Monday morning.

The fire broke out before 8 a.m. at Rose Hill United Methodist Church, at 314 East Church St.



The chief told our crew on the scene that one firefighter was injured after the roof of the church collapsed.

Duplin County church catches fire



A beam came down on the firefighter and broke his arm, according to the chief.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation says there is no reason to suspect foul play in the, though the cause remains under investigation.



The church was built in the late 1800s. It has a little more than 100 members but serves an entire community. It operates a food bank, holds recovery meetings and helps feed the elderly.

The church pastor, Christopher Leak, said he is devastated but determined to rebuild.

"The Church is more than just a building," Leak told ABC11. "Today has been a hard day, but God is going to do good through it, I know. So we're grateful for that."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firechurchchurch firenorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video