The latest on school, business, and transit closings and delays

Wake County had 24 schools affected by the extreme cold.

Many school systems and businesses across the viewing area are closing Friday because of the winter weather.

Friday closings and delays

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will be closed.

Chatham County schools will be closed.

Cumberland County schools will be open on regular schedule Tuesday.

Durham Public Schools will be closed.

Edgecombe County schools will be closed.

Franklin County schools will be closed.

Granville County schools will be closed.

Halifax County will be closed.

Harnett County schools will be closed.

Hoke County schools will be closed.

Johnston County schools will be closed.

Lee County schools will be closed.

Moore County schools will be closed.

Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools will be closed.

Northhamton County schools will be closed.

Person County schools will be closed.

Orange County schools will be closed.

Roanoke Rapids Schools Public Schools will be closed.

Robeson County schools will be closed.

Sampson County schools will be closed.

Wake County Public Schools will be closed.

Wayne County schools will be closed.

Wilson County schools will be closed.

