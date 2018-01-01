  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

Dangerous cold this week: How to protect yourself

EMBED </>More Videos

As the freezing temperatures persist, prepare yourself to stay safe in the harsh elements.

By
Emergency service workers are warning people to protect themselves if they plan to be outside for an extended period of time this week.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens overnight.

"If you know you're going to be out and about in the cold weather for a long time, the things that we all know we just have to make sure we do them, like dressing in layers, making sure we have hats, gloves, scarves," said Jeff Hammerstein with Wake County EMS. "We lose a lot of heat through our heads, so it's an important thing to remember to keep your head covered."

SEE MORE: National Weather Service Windchill Chart

Small children and the elderly are most at risk. Exposure to the cold for too long can be deadly.

"If we've got neighbors, we've got loved ones that may not have adequate heat through this cold spell, make sure that we touch base with them and make sure they have what they need to stay safe," Hammerstein said.

According to the National Weather Service, frostbite can set in in as little as 30 minutes with conditions this week.

READ MORE: Snow coming to the Triangle?

Staying outside for too long can also cause hypothermia.

"If someone changes the way they're interacting, if they feel confused or disoriented, maybe having a difficult time speaking, it may start to indicate that they're getting hypothermic," Hammerstein said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathercoldsevere weatherwinter weatherwinterRaleighDurhamChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Why so many nor'easters this year?
We Stay Cool
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
More Weather
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for cursing after call to congressman during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video