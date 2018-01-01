Be smart to protect children from extreme cold

Bundle up your children if they must be outside in this extreme cold.

If you don't have to go out outside early Tuesday morning, don't.Most people don't have that option, and they'll have to brave the frigid temperatures.The blistering cold means no school until 10 a.m. for Angela Davis' grandsons, who go to Cumberland County schools. The cold weather has delayed lesson plans for at least two hours."They'll just put on extra clothing like coats, sweaters, gloves and hats and try to be as warm as possible," Davis said.When temperatures drop, 15-year-old Hideo Davis watches and waits for the school bus from the window."I check the times. Then, once it gets close to when I know my bus is about to come, I go to my bus stop," Hideo said.Health officials said depending on how cold it is outside, frostbite can set in within just minutes and the damage can sometimes be irreversible."You get numbness of the fingers. They start to turn bluish-gray," said Ronnie Boyles, nursing supervisor at Cape Fear Valley Express Care.