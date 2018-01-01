  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Womack Army Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2018

Womack Army Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the year.

FORT BRAGG, NC (WTVD) --
Womack Army Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2018 early Monday morning. Saige Zawadi Sigilai was born weighing in at 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

She was delivered at 2:03 a.m., just one week after her original due date. Both mom and dad are originally from Kenya. Dad is a specialist assigned to the 82nd Sustainment Brigade.

The PX gifted the new parents with a basket filled with essentials for their firstborn.

Both parents say they are thrilled to bring in the new year with their new addition to the family.

"It's a really great feeling that this is the beginning of the year. Her middle name Zawadi means gift. So we have a perfect gift for 2018 and we couldn't have asked for anything more," said new mom Rosemary Masu Onjiku.

Both mom and baby are doing well.

The family gets to go home within the next few days.
