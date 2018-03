Dylan Mateo Linares Munoz was born at Duke University Hospital in Durham at 12:49 a.m., making him the Triangle's first baby of 2018!

The Triangle's first baby of 2018 was born at Duke University Hospital.Dylan Mateo Linares Munoz was born in Durham on Jan. 1, 2018, at 12:49 a.m.Dylan weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 22 inches long.He and his mom, Ruth Nohemy Linares Munoz, 34, are both doing fine.Meanwhile, WakeMed (Raleigh Campus) also recorded its first newborn of the year.The Butler family welcomed baby boy Marley at 2:49 a.m.Rex Hospital recorded its first 2018 birth at 1:45 a.m.Happy New Year!