  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
POLITICS

Long-serving Senator Orrin Hatch says he is retiring after four decades in Senate

FILE - In this April 26, 2014, file photo, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah speaks in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah says he will not seek re-election after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Senate.

Hatch, 83, says he's always been a fighter, "but every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves."

Hatch is the longest-serving Republican in the Senate. He chairs the powerful Senate Finance Committee and was a major force in getting a tax overhaul through in December. His retirement opens the door for Republican Mitt Romney to run for his seat.

Hatch says he decided to retire at the end of his seventh term after "much prayer and discussion with family and friends" over the holiday break.

He says "I may be leaving the Senate, but the next chapter in my public service is just beginning."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicssenateu.s. & worldU.S. Senate
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
Tillis, NCGOP scrutinized for ties to Facebook data breach firm
Wake Co. teens prepare for national rally against gun violence
Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers
More Politics
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos