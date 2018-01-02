A family is coming forward for answers after their loved one was found shot to death inside her home just a few days before her birthday - and Christmas.Carolyn Jeffries' brother, Charles Mitchell discovered shell casings around the home off Rock Quarry Road, and then later found his sister's body in her bed."When I called her name and still didn't get no response," Mitchell said. "Tried to pull the covers back and that's when I saw. She still had her glasses on. She was just lying there. I knew then something was wrong."The attack happened December 20, inside the victim's home.With the killer unknown, Jeffries daughter, Shawn says she feels robbed and heartbroken."That was my mom. And I don't have her anymore. My kids don't have their grandmother anymore."Jeffries was once known as a sultry singer performing with local groups in the Triangle according to her family. Later in life, the mother of two was set to finish her business degree from Wake Tech in May with a goal to own a group home."She was just full of life," said her sister Harriette Smith.Raleigh Police say she died from a gunshot wound.Jeffries' death might be linked to a deadly shooting at Waffle House on Capital Boulevard.That shooting involved close relatives that Jeffries knew.Raleigh Police are looking into whether the two incidents are connected.ABC11 asked Mitchell who would want to harm her."I have no idea," Mitchell said. "I could speculate, which I don't want to do. But I have no idea - none whatsoever."Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation is asked to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP. Crimestoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.