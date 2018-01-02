  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Raleigh woman doing 92 random acts of kindness in memory of grandmother

Woman who lost her grandmother pays it forward with 92 acts of kindness

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Raleigh woman is spreading warmth by doing 92 random acts of kindness this month to honor her grandmother who recently passed away.

Heather Leah lost her beloved grandmother, Lucille Alexander, two days before Christmas, but now she's doing random acts of kindness to celebrate every year her grandmother was alive.

Some of her acts include buying $50 worth of coffee for others at Jubala, leaving gift cards to Barnes and Nobles around, or simply asking folks in downtown to smile.

Heather is asking others to join her by adding to the good deeds, which she's posting on her site, CandidSlice.com.



Leah said the project is her way of telling her grandmother "that I love her, and that all of this is because of how she raised me."

People from all over the country have joined to help her reach her goal of 92 deeds by the end of the month.
