Durham Police investigate after man, woman shot

A man and woman were shot Tuesday evening in Durham.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is investigating a double shooting Tuesday night

It happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Old Fayetteville Street.

A 35-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
