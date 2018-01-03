  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Chef faces backlash after claiming to have 'spiked' vegan diner's meals with meat

SHROPSHIRE, England --
An English chef said she's getting death threats after she claimed to have spiked a vegan diner's meal with meat.

Laura Goodman co-owns Carlini restaurant in Shropshire, England.

She recently made a claim on Facebook saying she spent all day cooking vegan recipes for a group of diners who then failed to order them.

She said on Facebook one "pious vegan" diner "went to bed still thinking she was vegan."

Within hours the remark sparked an extreme backlash.

The restaurant's online rating plummeted and its website was hacked.

Goodman has since apologized and said she did not add meat products to the meal.
