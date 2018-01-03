  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
HOUSE FIRE

Durham firefighters battle 'stubborn' house fire

Durham firefighters battle 'stubborn' house fire (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham fire officials are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire.

The fire started Wednesday morning around 4:45 in the 400 block of Timothy Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the rear portion of the house.

Authorities told ABC11 crews it was a "stubborn fire," after several attempts were made to douse the flames.

Since the temperature was just 10 degrees, crews also had to worry about water freezing all over the road.

Officials did not mention if anyone was injured; the incident remains under investigation.
