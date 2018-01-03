  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SOCIETY

New Year's baby born during SC police chase as dad tries to get mom to the hospital

Carl and Tiffany recount the unique birth of their daughter, Anastasia (Credit: WCIV)

SOUTH CAROLINA --
Can you imagine speeding down the interstate, minutes away from giving birth and then you notice you're being chased by police? It sounds like something out of a movie right, well it actually happened to a South Carolina couple.

Carl Alewine said after his child's mother started having contractions on New Year's Eve, he found himself doing about 90 mph down I-26 to get to the hospital.

"If I was not there, I would not believe it," the baby's father told WCIV.

"Not long after we got on the interstate, my water broke and she was just ready to come out," Tiffani Von Glahn said.

After the baby was on her way, Alewine said he floored it and quickly saw flashing blue lights behind him.

But the man said he knew he couldn't stop.

"I said, 'I might go to jail tonight,'" Alewine said. "She is screaming, and I knew that meant keep going. Next thing we know, there are 20 cops cars behind us."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The couple said officers eventually boxed them in, forcing them to pull over.

"I said, 'Man, she is having a baby, and you are going to end up delivering this baby if you don't do something," said Alewine.

But the officer wasn't buying it.

"He said, 'I delivered a baby one other time on the interstate.' I said good enough just do it," said Von Glahn.

With one push - and no medication - their daughter Anastasia made her debut.

Alewine was in handcuffs, crying tears of joy when his daughter was born.

"The officer who arrested me came to me and un-cuffed me, and said 'Go see your little girl.'"

Despite the confusion, the couple said they're grateful to the law enforcement officer who helped them.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybabynew year's evepolice chaseSouth Carolina
SOCIETY
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
Happy Day of Happiness!
Raleigh veteran dies weeks after celebrating 100th birthday
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery
More Society
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos